Ruth "Marlene" Saari
1928 - 2020
Ruth "Marlene" Saari, age 82, of Pittsburgh, PA, formerly of DuBois, PA, died Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at UPMC Passavant Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA.

Born on January 23, 1938 in St. Marys, PA, she was the daughter of the late Gerald Johnson Ross and Ruth Pauline Walker McKolanis.

She was married to Felix "Ken" Saari. He preceded her in death.

Public visitation will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 4-7 PM at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. Social distancing requirements will be observed.

A private family funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 11 AM with Pastor Terry Felt officiating. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed by going to www.facebook.com/baronickfuneralhome.

Burial will follow in Beechwoods Cemetery.



Published in Gant Daily from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
AUG
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Livestreamed @ www.facebook.com/baronickfuneralhome
AUG
18
Burial
Beechwoods Cemetery
