Born on January 23, 1938 in St. Marys, PA, she was the daughter of the late Gerald Johnson Ross and Ruth Pauline Walker McKolanis.



She was married to Felix "Ken" Saari. He preceded her in death.



Public visitation will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 4-7 PM at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. Social distancing requirements will be observed.



A private family funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 11 AM with Pastor Terry Felt officiating. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed by going to



Burial will follow in Beechwoods Cemetery.





