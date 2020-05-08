Ruthann R. Rose, 76, of Clearfield, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at her home.



Mrs. Rose was born January 10, 1944 in Clearfield, the daughter of Boyd and Helen (Michaels) Ross.



A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at Zion Cemetery, Marron with Rev. Daniel M. Osterhout officiating.



A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store