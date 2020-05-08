Ruthann R. Rose
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruthann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruthann R. Rose, 76, of Clearfield, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at her home.

Mrs. Rose was born January 10, 1944 in Clearfield, the daughter of Boyd and Helen (Michaels) Ross.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at Zion Cemetery, Marron with Rev. Daniel M. Osterhout officiating.

A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gant Daily from May 8 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Graveside service
Zion Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
8147658251
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved