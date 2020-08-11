1/
Sally Diane (McDowell) Holt
1944 - 2020
Sally Diane (McDowell) Holt, 76, of Munson passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 at her home.

Born July 16, 1944 in Morrisdale, she was the daughter of Edith (Aldstadt) and Norman J. "Lardy" McDowell, Sr. of Hawk Run, PA.

Due to COVID restrictions, the viewing and services will be private and private interment will be held at a future date.

A luncheon, provided by the Gethsemane United Methodist Church, celebrating Sally's life will be held for family and friends at the family home in Munson on Saturday, August 15, 2020, beginning at 1 p.m.

Published in Gant Daily from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
family home
Funeral services provided by
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
(814) 342-2221
