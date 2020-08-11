Sally Diane (McDowell) Holt, 76, of Munson passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 at her home.



Born July 16, 1944 in Morrisdale, she was the daughter of Edith (Aldstadt) and Norman J. "Lardy" McDowell, Sr. of Hawk Run, PA.



Due to COVID restrictions, the viewing and services will be private and private interment will be held at a future date.



A luncheon, provided by the Gethsemane United Methodist Church, celebrating Sally's life will be held for family and friends at the family home in Munson on Saturday, August 15, 2020, beginning at 1 p.m.

