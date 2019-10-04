|
|
|
Samantha Lyn Marchetti, 28, of Clearfield died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 in Decatur Township, Clearfield County, as a result of an automobile accident.
Born Feb. 28, 1991 in Glen Riddle, Pa., she was the daughter of James J. and Lisa (Cunningham) Marchetti of North Lake Havasu City, Ariz.
In addition to her parents, she's survived by one daughter, Sage Reilly of Janesville and one son, Taven James of Janesville.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Arizona.
Heath Funeral Home and Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019