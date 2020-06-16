Or Copy this URL to Share

Samuel B. Maze, Age 41 of Falls Creek, PA died Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.



Sam was born on June 26,1978 in Warren, PA.



On September 3, 2016, he married Danielle (Vizza) Maze. She survives.



There will be no public visitation.



A celebration of Sam Maze will be announced at a later date.



