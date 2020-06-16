Samuel B. Maze
1978 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Samuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Samuel B. Maze, Age 41 of Falls Creek, PA died Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

Sam was born on June 26,1978 in Warren, PA.

On September 3, 2016, he married Danielle (Vizza) Maze. She survives.

There will be no public visitation.

A celebration of Sam Maze will be announced at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gant Daily from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved