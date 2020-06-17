Samuel DeSanto passed away on June 16th, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois.



Visitation will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 11 AM - 12 PM in the chapel at Hyner Cemetery, Renovo. The service will begin at 12 PM in the chapel with Father Joseph Orr as celebrant. Burial will follow in the cemetery.



The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the American-Kidney Fund, 8110 Executive Blvd, Rockton, PA.

