Samuel DeSanto
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Samuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Samuel DeSanto passed away on June 16th, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois.

Visitation will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 11 AM - 12 PM in the chapel at Hyner Cemetery, Renovo. The service will begin at 12 PM in the chapel with Father Joseph Orr as celebrant. Burial will follow in the cemetery.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the American-Kidney Fund, 8110 Executive Blvd, Rockton, PA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gant Daily from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
815 State St
Curwensville, PA 16833
(814) 236-1281
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved