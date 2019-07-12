|
Samuel Dick, 92, of Smithmill died Thursday, July 11, 2019 at his home. Born Feb. 7, 1927 in Fernwood, he was the son of the late Gregory "Harry" and Anastasia Nancy (Lutsic) Dick.
He will be deeply missed by his children, Douglas Dick of Smithmill and Darlene Grasso of Reynoldsville.
Friends will be received from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday and again from 9:30 a.m. -10:30 a.m. Monday at the Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., Ramey.
A Divine Liturgy will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the St. Vladimir Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Janesville, with Father Paul Bigelow as celebrant.
Burial will follow in St. Vladimir Cemetery, Ramey.
Published in Gant Daily from July 12 to July 15, 2019