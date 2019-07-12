Home

Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. - Ramey
2550 Union Street
Ramey, PA 16671
(814) 378-7161
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. - Ramey
2550 Union Street
Ramey, PA 16671
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. - Ramey
2550 Union Street
Ramey, PA 16671
View Map
Liturgy
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Vladimir Ukrainian Orthodox Church
Janesville, PA
View Map
1927 - 2019
Samuel Dick Obituary
Samuel Dick, 92, of Smithmill died Thursday, July 11, 2019 at his home. Born Feb. 7, 1927 in Fernwood, he was the son of the late Gregory "Harry" and Anastasia Nancy (Lutsic) Dick.

He will be deeply missed by his children, Douglas Dick of Smithmill and Darlene Grasso of Reynoldsville.

Friends will be received from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday and again from 9:30 a.m. -10:30 a.m. Monday at the Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., Ramey.

A Divine Liturgy will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the St. Vladimir Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Janesville, with Father Paul Bigelow as celebrant.

Burial will follow in St. Vladimir Cemetery, Ramey.
Published in Gant Daily from July 12 to July 15, 2019
