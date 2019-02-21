Home

Samuel E. "Sammy" Dunlap Jr.


1972 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Samuel E. "Sammy" Dunlap Jr. Obituary
Samuel E. "Sammy" Dunlap Jr., 46, of Clearfield died Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 at his home.

He was born June 19, 1972 in Clearfield, the son of Ida (Stiner) Evans.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc.

A funeral service will immediately follow at 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Stephen DeSantis officiating.

Arrangements are under the care of the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. in Clearfield.
Published in Gant Daily from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2019
