Samuel Lee Dixon, age 70 of West Decatur, went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 29, 2020 at UPMC Altoona.



Born March 3, 1950, in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late Merlyn J. and Freda (Hazel) Dixon.



Family and friends will be received on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, from 10:00 AM until time of service at 12:00 Noon, in the funeral home chapel with Pastor John T. Dill officiating.



He will be laid to rest at Reidy Cemetery, Wallaceton with graveside honors accorded by the Moshannon Valley Independent Honor Guard.

