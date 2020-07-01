Samuel Lee Dixon
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Samuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Samuel Lee Dixon, age 70 of West Decatur, went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 29, 2020 at UPMC Altoona.

Born March 3, 1950, in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late Merlyn J. and Freda (Hazel) Dixon.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, from 10:00 AM until time of service at 12:00 Noon, in the funeral home chapel with Pastor John T. Dill officiating.

He will be laid to rest at Reidy Cemetery, Wallaceton with graveside honors accorded by the Moshannon Valley Independent Honor Guard.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gant Daily from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
(814) 342-2221
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved