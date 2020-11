Or Copy this URL to Share

Samuel T. McClelland Sr., 75, of Houtzdale passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois.



Born August 3, 1945 in Houtzdale, he was the son of the late Samuel and Margaret (Helsel) McClelland.



Funeral service will be private with Rev. William Ellis officiating.



Friends will be received at the Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home Inc., Houtzdale on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.





