Samuel Tulowitzki, 97, of Crown Point, Ind., and formerly of Clearfield, died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at Symphony of Crown Point, Ind.
He was born Oct. 4, 1922, the son of the late Gustav and Wilhelmina (Payk) Tulowitzki.
He's survived by his two children, Donald L. Tulowitzki and his wife, Karen of Crown Point, Ind., and Kimberly D. Leib and her husband, Kerry of Peoria, Ariz.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. with the Rev. John White officiating.
Burial will be in Emmanuel Cemetery with military honors accorded by the Clearfield Honor Guard.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at the funeral home. An additional hour of viewing will be held from 10 a.m. Friday until the hour of service.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc.
Published in Gant Daily from Jan. 7 to Jan. 10, 2020