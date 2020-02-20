|
Sandra "Sandie" Jean Dillon, 64, of Morann passed away peacefully in the arms of her loving husband and surrounded by loved ones on Feb. 19, 2020 at her residence.
Born Jan. 26, 1956 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Olga (Temo) Bezilla. She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church, Houtzdale.
She was a 1973 graduate of Moshannon Valley High School, a 1974 graduate of the Altoona Beauty School where she received her teaching license and a graduate of the Coiffure Creation Academy in Pittsburgh.
She was a hair stylist for 45 years working alongside her mother in their salon. She and her husband were active members of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Tyrone.
A lover of music, she played the piano, organ, guitar and dulcimore. She also enjoyed photography.
On Aug. 2, 1980 she married John Dillon and then 25 years later on Aug. 2, 2005, they renewed their vows.
Surviving are her husband in Morann; a brother, Thomas Bezilla and his wife, Bonniesue of Penfield; an aunt, Margaret Miller of Tyrone; and her beloved fur-babies.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her material grandparents, Peter and Anna (Takarsky) Temo and her paternal grandparents, Vincent and Agnes Bezilla.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Christ the King Catholic Church, Houtzdale, with Father Joseph Staszewski as celebrant.
Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Brisbin. In accordance with her wishes, there will be no public visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Centre County PAWS, 1401 Trout Rd., State College, PA 16801 or a Basset Hound Rescue.
The Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home Inc., Houtzdale, is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at birgerafreebergfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gant Daily from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020