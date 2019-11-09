|
Sandra Kay Mack, 72, passed away at Windber Woods on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. The daughter of the late Charles F. and Marilyn (McClintock) Mack, she was born Sept. 26, 1947 in Johnstown.
Sandra received her Bachelor's degree at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, and was a math teacher at United for 10 years. After working as a paramedic in her spare time, she had a desire to enter the medical field.
This led to her enrollment at the Hahnemann Medical School where she received a Master's degree to become a physician's assistant. She held the role of director of the physician's assistant program at St. Francis University for many years.
Sandra was a devout member of Armagh United Methodist Church where she led and was active on many committees; she also acted as a lay leader, taught Sunday school and sang in the choir.
Always one to help others in any way she could, she shared her love of God on a mission trip to Paraguay. She also served her community by acting as mayor of Armagh for a number of years and was a member of the United School Board.
Sandra enjoyed attending United Football games and watching her nieces and nephews participate in sports, dance and theater. An avid Steeler and Pirates fan, she loved taking part in the family football poll.
She always had a smile and words of encouragement for everyone she encountered. She and her mother were "partners in crime," spending most of their days together and seeing one meant the other wasn't far behind. Sandra was loved by all.
She' survived by sisters, Sharon (Ken) Billotte and Vickie (Colin) Respet and nieces and nephews, Charles Mack II, Troy Mack Sr., Kristie (Chris) Perrone, Keith (Kira) Respet and Brandi Billotte.
She's survived by great-nieces and great-nephews, Trinity Burda, Taylor Mack (Travis Gabelli), Troy Mack Jr., Tressa Mack, Delaney Perrone, Layla Billotte, Sidney Dietz and Alana and Quinn Respet and great-great-nieces, Mia and Mya Gabelli.
She's survived by her sister-in-law, V. Sue Mack; special cousin, Larry, who brightened her day during his visits; and numerous other cousins. She also leaves behind her furry "daughter," Precious.
In addition to her parents, Sandra is preceded in death by her brother, Chuck.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. Monday at the Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia St., Armagh, and from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Armagh United Methodist Church, 570 W. Philadelphia Street Ext., Armagh, with Pastor Jim Miller officiating.
Burial will be in Armagh Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Armagh United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be left at www.thestuartfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Gant Daily from Nov. 9 to Nov. 12, 2019