Sandra L. Brickley, 63, died at her home in Clearfield on June 26, 2019. Born May 26, 1956 in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of Beatrice and Robert Magill, who survive.
She's also survived by her husband, Gregory Brickley; daughter, Jennifer Groth and her husband, Michael of Clearfield; daughter, Jocelyn Saggese and her husband, Jason of New Castle; and daughter, Jillian Brickley of Pittsburgh.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 1 at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. with Mr. Richard Barkley officiating.
Friends will be received from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. Sunday, June 30 and again from 10 a.m. Monday, July 1 until the hour of services at the funeral home.
Arrangements are under the care of the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc., Clearfield.
