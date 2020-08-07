1/
Sandra L. Hull
1948 - 2020
Sandra L. Hull, 71, of Woodland died on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the Mountain Laurel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield.

She was born on September 22, 1948 in Clearfield, a daughter of the late Blair and Twila (Shirey) English.

She was a member of Dale United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Donald L. Hull whom she wed March 14, 1970 in Woodland; two daughters Lisa Corbin and husband Rick of Cranberry Twp., and Kimberly Kinneer and husband Troy of Mars; six grandchildren, Dylan and Jessica Corbin, Duncan and Maya Price, and Makayla and Dalton Kinneer; two brothers, Harold English and wife Gloria of Woodland, and Terry English of Buckhannon, WV; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a brother, Timothy English; and a sister-in-law, Kathryn English.

Funeral services will be held at the Dale United Methodist Church on Monday August 10, 2020 at 1 PM with Rev. Robert Ludrowsky officiating. Interment will be in the Dale Cemetery.

Friends will be received at the church on Monday from 11 AM - 1 PM.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Dale United Methodist Church, PO Box 416, Bigler, PA 16825.

Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.

