Sandra L. Hull, 71, of Woodland died on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the Mountain Laurel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield.
She was born on September 22, 1948 in Clearfield, a daughter of the late Blair and Twila (Shirey) English.
She was a member of Dale United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Donald L. Hull whom she wed March 14, 1970 in Woodland; two daughters Lisa Corbin and husband Rick of Cranberry Twp., and Kimberly Kinneer and husband Troy of Mars; six grandchildren, Dylan and Jessica Corbin, Duncan and Maya Price, and Makayla and Dalton Kinneer; two brothers, Harold English and wife Gloria of Woodland, and Terry English of Buckhannon, WV; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a brother, Timothy English; and a sister-in-law, Kathryn English.
Funeral services will be held at the Dale United Methodist Church on Monday August 10, 2020 at 1 PM with Rev. Robert Ludrowsky officiating. Interment will be in the Dale Cemetery.
Friends will be received at the church on Monday from 11 AM - 1 PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Dale United Methodist Church, PO Box 416, Bigler, PA 16825.
Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.
