Sarah L. Hodge


1934 - 2019
Sarah L. Hodge Obituary
Sarah L. Hodge, 84, of Clearfield died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at the Colonial Courtyard, Clearfield.

She was born Dec. 30, 1934 in Clearfield, a daughter of the late Lewis B. and Evelyn (Leitzinger) Sykes.

Mrs. Hodge was a bookkeeper for 20 years at Lawdan Construction Company, Hyde. She also worked part-time doing clerical work for Thompson and Buck.

She was a member of the St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield, and the Rosary and Altar Society.

She's survived by her sisters, Virginia Norris of Carlisle and Margaret Spahr of Carlisle and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, R. Philip Hodge, on July 16, 1985 and to whom she was wed Feb. 12, 1977 in Frenchville.

She was also preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.

Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 1:30 p.m. Friday at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield, with Msgr. Henry L. Krebs as celebrant. Burial will follow in the Calvary Cemetery, Clearfield.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Friday at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to .

To sign the online guestbook, please go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2019
