The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Curwensville
300 State St
Curwensville, PA 16833
(814) 236-2872
Shae John Bloom


1977 - 2020
Shae John Bloom Obituary
Shae John Bloom, 22, of Grampian, passed away Thursday April 16, 2020 in Port Orange, FL.

Born October 14, 1997 in Clearfield, he was the son of Shawn L. and Melisa A. (Weisgarber) Bloom. He was a 2016 graduate of Curwensville Area High School and was currently in his Junior year at Clarion University of Pennsylvania.

There will be no public visitation.

Private Graveside Services will be held at the convenience of the family at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Curwensville with the Reverend Father Mark Mastrian officiating.
Published in Gant Daily from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
