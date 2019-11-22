|
Sharon L. Hutton, 56, of Munson went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 in Lawrence Township. Born Feb. 15, 1963 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late Gerald Lee Yingling and Claudia (McGonigal) Yingling of Munson.
On Feb. 14, 2005 in Kylertown, she wed Rick "Ricky" L. Hutton, who survives at home.
Family and friends will be received from 9 a.m. Monday until the time of service at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, with the Rev. Brenda Libreatori officiating.
Published in Gant Daily from Nov. 22 to Nov. 25, 2019