Shawn M. Owens, 57, of Shawville died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at the Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.
Born May 26, 1962 in Clearfield, he was the son of the late Robert H. Owens and Amelia (Vonchet) Ogden.
He married Tammie (Moita) Owens on Dec. 24, 2013 in Clearfield, and she survives along with one daughter, Amanda Stiner and her husband, Kelly of Osceola Mills and three sons, Sean Moita and his wife, Lisseth of Falls Church, Va., Mark Moita of Falls Church, Va., and Christopher Moita of Falls Church, Va.
A memorial service will be held from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 at the LeContes Mills Fire Hall in LeContes Mills. Burial will be at the Congress Hill Cemetery in LeContes Mills.
Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Jan. 6 to Jan. 18, 2020