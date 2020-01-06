Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heath Funeral Home
701 Lingle St
Osceola Mills, PA 16666
(814) 339-6543
Resources
More Obituaries for Shawn Owens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shawn M. Owens


1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
Shawn M. Owens Obituary
Shawn M. Owens, 57, of Shawville died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at the Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

Born May 26, 1962 in Clearfield, he was the son of the late Robert H. Owens and Amelia (Vonchet) Ogden.

He married Tammie (Moita) Owens on Dec. 24, 2013 in Clearfield, and she survives along with one daughter, Amanda Stiner and her husband, Kelly of Osceola Mills and three sons, Sean Moita and his wife, Lisseth of Falls Church, Va., Mark Moita of Falls Church, Va., and Christopher Moita of Falls Church, Va.

A memorial service will be held from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 at the LeContes Mills Fire Hall in LeContes Mills. Burial will be at the Congress Hill Cemetery in LeContes Mills.

Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Jan. 6 to Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shawn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -