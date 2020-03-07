Home

Sheldon L. Royer


1937 - 2020
Sheldon L. Royer Obituary
Sheldon L. Royer, 82, of DuBois died Saturday, March 7, 2020 at his home. Born June, 4, 1937 in DuBois, he was the son of the late John and Pearl (White) Royer.

On Oct. 17, 1959, he married his wife of 60 years, Nancy (Sunealitis) Royer, who survives of DuBois along with four children, Robert Royer and his wife, Cathy of DuBois, Sharon Guthridge and her husband, Marty of Reynoldsville, Judy Schmidt and her husband, Chad of DuBois and James Royer and his wife, Connie of DuBois.

Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Monday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. A Christian Wake Service will be held at Monday, beginning at 1:30 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.

Full military honors will be accorded by members of the DuBois Area Honor Guard at the church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2020
