Sherri Gaye Curley Abersold, 59, of Curwensville, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at her residence.
Born December 31, 1960 in Tokyo, Japan she was the daughter of Donald W. Shaw and Maxine Susan (Bloom) Newpher. She was a 1978 graduate of Clearfield Area High School, and had been employed by Clyde Ferraro & Co. of Dubois where she had cleaned offices.
She is survived by her father of N.C. her mother of Curwensville and 4 children: Christa B. Swoope and her husband William "Bill" Jr. of Clearfield, Gregory A. Stine and his wife Brooke of Muncy, Preston R. Curley III and his significant other Chelsea, and Bethaney J. Curley and her significant other Michael Rindosh both of DuBois; 4 grandchildren: Haley Swoope, Zoey Stine, Kaia Curley, and Livia Curley, and a sister Bethany Warren of Olanta.
She was preceded in death by her husband Preston Curley Jr.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family with Reverend Richard Steurnagle officiating. Interment will follow in Lake Lawn Memorial Park in Reynoldsville. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Clearfield County SPCA * 275 21st Street * Clearfield, PA 16830.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.