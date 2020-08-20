Sherry A. "Susie" Okonski, age 67 of DuBois, PA died unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.



Born on November 28, 1952 in St. Marys, PA, she was the daughter of Robert and Belva (Sherry) Jasper. Her mother survives and lives in St. Marys, PA. Her father preceded her in death.



On April 28, 1978, she married Donald M. Okonski. He survives.



Due to our current circumstances, a private family visitation and funeral service will be held from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. with Msgr. Richard Siefer officiating.



Burial will be in St. Michael Cemetery.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store