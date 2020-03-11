Home

Beezer-Heath Funeral Home
719 E. Spruce St.
Philipsburg, PA 16866
(814) 342-4310
Shirlene Joyce Morrison


1926 - 2020
Shirlene Joyce Morrison Obituary
Shirlene Joyce Morrison, 93, of Philipsburg died Monday, March 9, 2020, at Windy Hill Village, PSL, Philipsburg.

She was born July 9, 1926 in Sandy Ridge, a daughter of the late John and Velma (Vaughn) Reichard.

She's survived by one daughter, Vicky L. Stone and her husband, Al of Philipsburg and one son, John T. Morrison of Fayetteville, W.Va.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Grace United Methodist Church, 912 E. Pine St., Philipsburg, with the Rev. Michelle Bodle officiating.

Friends will be received from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday, March 13 at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg, and again from 10 a.m. Saturday until the time of the service at the church.

Burial will be in Philipsburg Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 11 to Mar. 14, 2020
