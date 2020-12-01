1/
Shirley A. Plouse
1935 - 2020
Shirley A. Plouse, 85, of Clearfield, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 at Mt. Laurel Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Mrs. Plouse was born July 10, 1935 in Clearfield, the daughter of James and Pearl (Aughenbaugh) Guelich.

She was a graduate of Clearfield High School, class of 1952.

Mrs. Plouse was a Homemaker and earlier in life had modeled for the Clearfield Furs.

Shirley is survived by her brother, James H. Guelich, Jr., of Florida and a nephew, James Guelich of North Carolina.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, John D. Plouse whom she married April 24, 1965 and who passed away September 11, 1987.

Honoring Mrs. Plouses' wishes there will be no public visitation of services.

Interment will be in Crown Crest Memorial Park.

The Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield are in charge of the arrangements.

To send online tributes please go to www.bennettandhouser.com

Published in Gant Daily from Dec. 1 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
8147658251
