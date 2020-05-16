Shirley Alberalla
1934 - 2020
Shirley Alberalla, 85 of Houtzdale, died Friday May 15, 2020 in Madera at the home of her caregivers Debbie and Jim Lamison.

Born September 19, 1934 in Brisbin, she was a daugher of the late Richard and Lillian (Mills) Marien.

At Shirley's request there will be no public visitation or service.

Shirley will be laid to rest in the I.O.O.F. cemetery, Brisbin.

Published in Gant Daily from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
