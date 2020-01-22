Home

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Curwensville
300 State St
Curwensville, PA 16833
(814) 236-2872
Shirley Ann Shaw


1944 - 2020
Shirley Ann Shaw Obituary
Shirley Ann Shaw, 75, of Hepburnia died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 at the Penn Highlands Hospital, DuBois.

Born Feb. 10, 1944 in Erie, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Harriet (Pawlak) Strike.

On Jan. 7, 1978 she wed Dennis P. Shaw, who survives along with four sons, Michael Bloom and his wife, Marjorie and Timothy Bloom and his wife, Brenda, both of Stronach, Randy Bloom and his wife, Deb of Curwensville and Jamie Bloom and his wife, Crystal of Houtzdale.

There will be no public visitation. Private memorial services will be held at a later date.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020
