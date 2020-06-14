Shirley (Bush) Cartwright, age 64 of Morrisdale, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at her residence.



Born March 6, 1956 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late Leo D. Bush, Sr. and Phyllis (Starr) Bush who survives in West Decatur.



Also surviving is her long time significant other, Tom Rudy, Morrisdale; her daughters, Melanie Reitz and husband Kris, Morrisdale; April Shimel and husband Paul, Trout Run; Betsy Samsel and husband Dan, Clearfield; grandchildren, Brandon Cartwright, Alyssa Kerlin, Isaac, Jacob, Kaleb, Aubrie and Khloe Samsel; great-grandson, Waylon Cartwright, her siblings, Leo Bush, Jr., Elaine Reams, Linda Pry, Bernard Bush, Terry Bush, and Bonnie Washic.



Along with her father, she was preceded by an infant brother, David Bush.



Shirley loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She was popular and well known as a waitress in the area. She also loved going for rides to see the Elk.



There will be no public visitation.



Memorial services will be held at the convenience of the family.



Strange & Weaver Funeral Service. Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.

