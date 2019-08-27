Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
(814) 342-2221
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Guelich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley E. Guelich


1938 - 2019
Send Flowers
Shirley E. Guelich Obituary
Shirley E. Guelich, 81, of Woodland went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 at UPMC Altoona.

Born May 20, 1938 in Clearfield, she was the daughter of the late Leslie and Irene (Watts) Ditty.

Surviving are her daughter, Jennifer L. Foster and her husband, Walter of Ashtabula, Ohio.

Family and friends will be received from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at the St. John's Lutheran Church, Clearfield.

Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with the Rev. Robert Way officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery, Clearfield.

Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Aug. 27 to Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.