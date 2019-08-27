|
Shirley E. Guelich, 81, of Woodland went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 at UPMC Altoona.
Born May 20, 1938 in Clearfield, she was the daughter of the late Leslie and Irene (Watts) Ditty.
Surviving are her daughter, Jennifer L. Foster and her husband, Walter of Ashtabula, Ohio.
Family and friends will be received from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at the St. John's Lutheran Church, Clearfield.
Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with the Rev. Robert Way officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery, Clearfield.
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Aug. 27 to Aug. 31, 2019