Shirley J. Lewis, 95, of Philipsburg died Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Windy Hill Village, Philipsburg.
Born July 31, 1923 at Point Lookout, Philipsburg RD, she was a daughter of the late George and Hannah (Riddle) Adams.
She's survived by two sons, Kip Lewis and his wife, Darlene and Brad Lewis, both of Philipsburg, and a daughter, Linda Humenik and her husband, Paul "Butch" of Wexford.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 31 at the First Lutheran Church, 215 Laurel St., Philipsburg, with Pastor Christine Roe officiating. Burial will be at the Philipsburg Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home Inc., 228 N. Centre St., Philipsburg, PA 16866.
Published in Gant Daily from July 24 to July 31, 2019