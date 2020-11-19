Shirley June Cutler, 70, of Curwensville, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Curwensville.
Born August 11, 1950 in Clearfield, she was the daughter of Woodrow Coder and Dorothy (Hunt) Coder Fetzer. Mrs. Cutler was a homemaker, and had attended the Hyde Wesleyan Church.
On June 25, 1975 she wed Frederick S. Cutler who survives along with 3 children: Richard Allen Cutler of Clearfield, Michael Edward Cutler and wife Jolene of Houtzdale and Michelle Bernice McLaughlin and husband Jeffrey of Curwensville.
Also surviving are 12 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 2 sisters and a brother. Betty Walters and husband Walt of Philadelphia, Robert Coder of Clearfield and Joyce Cartwright and husband Daniel of Woodland.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a stepfather Kenneth Fetzer, sisters Bonnie Puit, Delores Erhard, Norma Desmett and Dorothy "Dot" Hamm and brothers Fred and Edward Coder.
There will be no public visitation and Funeral Services will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.