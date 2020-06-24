Or Copy this URL to Share

Shirley M. Faudie, age 89 of DuBois, PA died Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Christ the King Manor.



Born on April 27, 1931 in Helvetia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Clara (Gould) Malloy.



There will be no public visitation and a private service will be held at the convenience of the family.



