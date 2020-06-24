Shirley M. Faudie
1931 - 2020
Shirley M. Faudie, age 89 of DuBois, PA died Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Christ the King Manor.

Born on April 27, 1931 in Helvetia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Clara (Gould) Malloy.

There will be no public visitation and a private service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Published in Gant Daily from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
