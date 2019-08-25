|
Shirley M. Gillen, 87, of Irvona died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 at her residence. Born Sept. 23, 1931 in Juniata, she was the daughter of the late Abraham and Margaret (Fetters) Granville.
She's survived by a son, David Terry Gillen and his wife, Carolyn of Strongstown and a daughter, Jill Gillen of Northern Cambria.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, in Alexander Cemetery, Madera, with the Rev. Isaac Stuart officiating.
Arrangements are entrusted to Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., Madera.
