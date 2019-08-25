Home

Shirley M. Gillen


1931 - 2019
Shirley M. Gillen Obituary
Shirley M. Gillen, 87, of Irvona died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 at her residence. Born Sept. 23, 1931 in Juniata, she was the daughter of the late Abraham and Margaret (Fetters) Granville.

She's survived by a son, David Terry Gillen and his wife, Carolyn of Strongstown and a daughter, Jill Gillen of Northern Cambria.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, in Alexander Cemetery, Madera, with the Rev. Isaac Stuart officiating.

Arrangements are entrusted to Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., Madera.
Published in Gant Daily from Aug. 25 to Aug. 28, 2019
