Shirley Walther Shore, 87, of Philipsburg died May 10, 2019 at the Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College.
Born Dec. 26, 1931 in Wheeling, W.Va., she was the daughter of Elsie Cassanova Van Camp Walther and George David Walther II.
She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Shore Chorle and her husband, Walter.
Shirley's viewing will be held from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday, May 17 at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg.
There will be additional visitation at the First Presbyterian Church in Philipsburg on Saturday, May 18, starting at 10 a.m. until her funeral service at 11 a.m.
