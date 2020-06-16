Sibbie E. Bloom
1939 - 2020
Sibbie E. Bloom, 81, of Curwensville died on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the home of her granddaughter Erin McCracken, which was Sibbie's original homestead.

Funeral and committal services will be held at the Cherry Corner Bible Church, Grampian on Saturday at 11 AM with Pastor George Solley officiating. Interment will be in the Friends Cemetery, Grampian.

Friends will be received at the Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Curwensville on Friday from 4-7 PM and at the church on Saturday from 10-11 AM. Face Masks must be worn at the funeral home for visitation.

Published in Gant Daily from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
