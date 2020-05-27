Stanley A. "Bud" Wills, age 89 of Hawk Run, went to be with the Lord on May 25, 2020 at Windy Hill Village of Presbyterian Homes, Philipsburg.



Born January 11, 1931 in Allport, he was the son of the late Raymond and Mary Sughrue Wills.



On May 8, 1964 he wed Naomi G. Quick Wills who also preceded him in death in September of 1993.



Surviving are his children, Stanley A. Wills, Jr., Morrisdale; Darrell R. Wills and wife Sherry, Clearfield; Teresa L. Hoopsick and husband Brian, Philipsburg; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was the last of his generation.



Along with his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Jean, Geraldine, Mary Ann, and brothers John and Robert.



Stanley was affiliated with the Wallaceton United Methodist Church, Wallaceton. He loved to camp and his fur baby Dusty.



There will be no public visitation.



Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.



Family suggests memorial contributions be made to, S.P.C.A., 275 21 st. Street, Clearfield, PA 16830.



Strange and Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.

