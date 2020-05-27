Stanley A. "Bud" Wills
1931 - 2020
Stanley A. "Bud" Wills, age 89 of Hawk Run, went to be with the Lord on May 25, 2020 at Windy Hill Village of Presbyterian Homes, Philipsburg.

Born January 11, 1931 in Allport, he was the son of the late Raymond and Mary Sughrue Wills.

On May 8, 1964 he wed Naomi G. Quick Wills who also preceded him in death in September of 1993.

Surviving are his children, Stanley A. Wills, Jr., Morrisdale; Darrell R. Wills and wife Sherry, Clearfield; Teresa L. Hoopsick and husband Brian, Philipsburg; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was the last of his generation.

Along with his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Jean, Geraldine, Mary Ann, and brothers John and Robert.

Stanley was affiliated with the Wallaceton United Methodist Church, Wallaceton. He loved to camp and his fur baby Dusty.

There will be no public visitation.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Family suggests memorial contributions be made to, S.P.C.A., 275 21 st. Street, Clearfield, PA 16830.

Strange and Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gant Daily from May 27 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
(814) 342-2221
