Stephen Daniel Demchak, 63, of Philipsburg, PA died on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park, PA.



Born on June 27, 1957 in Philipsburg, PA he was the son of the late Stephen P. and Anna Mae (Socoski) Demchak. He married Marcia A. (Bookamire) Demchak on July 2, 1983 in Osceola Mills, PA, she preceded him in death on May 18, 2017.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Rev. Father Robert Horgas celebrant.



Burial will be at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Osceola Mills, PA.



Visitation will be held on Sunday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills, PA.



