1/
Stephen Craig Gresh
1973 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen Craig Gresh, 47, of Houtzdale died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at home.

Born Jan. 25, 1973 in Fort Dix, N.J., he was the son of Karen (Dombroski) Gresh of Houtzdale and the late Ronald Gresh.

There will be no public visitation.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday at the Christ the King Catholic Church, Houtzdale, with Father Joseph Czarkowski as celebrant. Those attending are reminded of COVID-19 requirements.

Burial will follow in the St Lawrence Cemetery, Houtzdale.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gant Daily from Nov. 6 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Birger A Freeberg Funeral Home Inc
200 David St
Houtzdale, PA 16651
(814) 378-8661
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved