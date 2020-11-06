Stephen Craig Gresh, 47, of Houtzdale died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at home.



Born Jan. 25, 1973 in Fort Dix, N.J., he was the son of Karen (Dombroski) Gresh of Houtzdale and the late Ronald Gresh.



There will be no public visitation.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday at the Christ the King Catholic Church, Houtzdale, with Father Joseph Czarkowski as celebrant. Those attending are reminded of COVID-19 requirements.



Burial will follow in the St Lawrence Cemetery, Houtzdale.



