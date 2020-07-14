Steve Michael Sopic, 94 of Curwensville passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Dubois Nursing Home.
Born April 11, 1926 in Coalport, he was the son of Paul and Antonia (Vanovec) Sopic. Mr. Sopic had been a trackman for the B & O Railroad and had been a machine operator for the former Superior Pet Products. He was a U S Naval Veteran of the Second World War having served as a SeaBee's aboard the USS Destroyer Charles P. Cecil in the Asiatic/Pacific Theater and served during the occupation of Japan.
He was a member of St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church in Curwensville, the Curwensville American legion Post #505 and the Curwensville VFW Post #842, the First Catholic Ladies Slovak Lodge in Cleveland, OH and a life member of the Curwensville Rescue Hose and Ladder Co.
Surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Paul, Edward, Joseph, George, and John Sopic and Andrew Copek; and a sister Mary Sopic. He was the last member of his generation.
There will be no public visitation.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church in Curwensville with the Reverend Father L. Stephen Collins as Celebrant. Interment will be in the Crown Crest Memorial Park in Hyde, PA.
The family suggests contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice
