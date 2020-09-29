1/
Susan C. Lanich
1961 - 2020
Susan C. Lanich, 58, of Clearfield, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois.

Mrs. Lanich was born November 13, 1961 in Clearfield, the daughter of James E. "Ed" and Helen C. (Newpher) Spencer.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield with Pastort Gary Jewart officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Zion Memorial Cemetery, Olanta.

Friends will be received at the funeral home on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8:00 PM and on Friday from 10:00 AM until the hour of services. The Clearfield Fire Department will pay their respects at the funeral home on Thursday at 7:00 PM.

