Susan N. Shofestall


1936 - 2020
Susan N. Shofestall Obituary
Susan N. Shofestall, 83, of Falls Creek died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 at her home. Born Oct. 5, 1936 in Huntingdon, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Grace (Stapleton) Shontz.

On Oct. 24, 1958, she married William "Ray" Shofestall, who survives along with one son, Rod Shofestall and his wife, Laura of Falls Creek.

There will be no public visitation and private services will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Beechwoods Cemetery.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020
