Susan R. Guzzo
1959 - 2020
Susan R. Guzzo, age 60, of Rockton, PA died unexpectedly, Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in Union Township.

Born on November 13, 1959 in Punxsutawney, PA, she was the daughter of the late Ira Eugene and Ruth (Dallenbach) Fillhart. Her mother survives and lives in Punxsutawney.

As per Susan's wishes there will be no public visitation and a celebration of her life will be held from the Union Township Park and will be announced in the near future.

Burial will be in Rockton Cemetery.

Published in Gant Daily from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
