|
|
|
Suzanne L. Askey, 78, of Morrisdale died Sunday, June 9, 2019 at her residence.
She was born May 7, 1941 in Hawk Run, a daughter of the late Charles and Elvira (Harris) Howe.
She's survived by two daughters, Lynn Shimel and her husband, Tom of Hawk Run and Kathleen Kasubick and her husband, Rick of Houtzdale and two sons, Scott Askey Jr. and his wife, Kelly of Mebane, N.C., and Shawn Askey and his companion, Danielle McDowell of Hawk Run.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Morrisdale, with Father Robert J. Horgas as celebrant.
Friends will be received from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg.
Burial will be in Ashcroft Cemetery, Hawk Run.
Published in Gant Daily from June 10 to June 13, 2019
Read More