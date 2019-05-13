|
Suzanne Reid, 65, of Clearfield died Friday, May 10, 2019 at the Mountain Laurel Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clearfield.
Born Nov. 11, 1953 in Olean, N.Y., she was the daughter of late William and Geraldine (Eadie) Blake.
She married Randy S. Reid on June 26, 1993 in Kylertown, and he survives along with one daughter, Candice Hoyt and her husband, Thomas of Hyde and three sons, Kim Wisor of Woodland, Shawn Wisor of St. Marys and Josh Reid and his wife, Ashley of Punxsutawney.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. May 25 at the Community Baptist Church in Curwensville with Pastor Todd Hogue officiating.
Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC is in charge of the arrangements.
