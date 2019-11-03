|
|
|
Sylvester C. "Chuck" Henry II, 54, of Clearfield died Oct. 31, 2019 at Penn Highlands Dubois.
Born Sept. 8, 1965 in Clearfield, he was a son of the late Sylvester C. Henry and Vera N. (Kyler) Henry, who survives.
A Time of Remembrance will be held from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Crown Crest Memorial Park.
Arrangements are under the care of the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc.
Published in Gant Daily from Nov. 3 to Nov. 6, 2019