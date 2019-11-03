Home

Sylvester C. "Chuck" Henry II


1965 - 2019
Sylvester C. "Chuck" Henry II Obituary
Sylvester C. "Chuck" Henry II, 54, of Clearfield died Oct. 31, 2019 at Penn Highlands Dubois.

Born Sept. 8, 1965 in Clearfield, he was a son of the late Sylvester C. Henry and Vera N. (Kyler) Henry, who survives.

A Time of Remembrance will be held from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Crown Crest Memorial Park.

Arrangements are under the care of the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc.
Published in Gant Daily from Nov. 3 to Nov. 6, 2019
