|
|
|
Sylvia E. Liedl, 83, of Falls Creek died Monday, March 9, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Born Sept. 5, 1936 in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late Edward and Francis (Weible) Hughes.
On June 9, 1956, she married Donald Liedl, who survives along with her children, Donald Liedl of Falls Creek, Douglas Liedl of Reynoldsville and Henry Liedl of Falls Creek.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at the St. Bernard Roman Catholic Church with Father Edward Walk as celebrant.
Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 11 to Mar. 14, 2020