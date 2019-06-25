|
|
|
Terry E. Knepp, 70, a guest of Mountain Laurel Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield, and formerly of Wallaceton, went to be with the Lord on June 24, 2019 at the center.
Born Feb. 11, 1949 in Wallaceton, he's the son of the late Horace and Pearl (Shimmel) Knepp.
There will be no public visitation. Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from June 25 to June 28, 2019
Read More