The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Curwensville
300 State St
Curwensville, PA 16833
(814) 236-2872
Terry McCullough


1956 - 2019
Terry McCullough Obituary
Terry McCullough, 63, of Greenville died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at his residence.

Born April 7, 1956 in Clearfield, he was the son of Jerry John and Beverly Mae (Lanich) McCullough. His mother survives in Greenville.

At the request of Mr. McCullough, there will be no public visitation, and private services will be held for the immediate family with the Rev. Horace Derr officiating. Burial will be in the Greenville Cemetery, RD Grampian.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Sept. 23 to Sept. 26, 2019
