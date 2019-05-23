|
Thelma H. Walters, 93, of Curwensville died Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Born Sept. 18, 1925 in O'Shanter, she was a daughter to the late George and Leona (Dixon) Trumble.
She's survived by three children, Marjorie Lanager and her husband, Thomas, Patricia Lansberry and her husband, John and William Walters.
Per Mrs. Walters' wishes, there will be no public services or visitation.
Arrangements are under the care of the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home in Clearfield.
Published in Gant Daily from May 23 to May 26, 2019
