Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-8251
Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma Walters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma H. Walters


1925 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Thelma H. Walters Obituary
Thelma H. Walters, 93, of Curwensville died Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Born Sept. 18, 1925 in O'Shanter, she was a daughter to the late George and Leona (Dixon) Trumble.

She's survived by three children, Marjorie Lanager and her husband, Thomas, Patricia Lansberry and her husband, John and William Walters.

Per Mrs. Walters' wishes, there will be no public services or visitation.

Arrangements are under the care of the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home in Clearfield.
Published in Gant Daily from May 23 to May 26, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.