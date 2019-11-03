Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Theodore Kohner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theodore Dimitri Kohner


1940 - 2019
Send Flowers
Theodore Dimitri Kohner Obituary
Theodore Dimitri Kohner, 78, of DuBois died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at his home.

Born Nov. 29, 1940 in Berlin, Germany, he was the son of the late Edgar and Tatiana (Chiliapin) Kohner.

On Feb. 17, 2006, he married Yola (Amitrone) Nolan, who survives along with four children, Gary, Sandy and Misha Kohner and Fedja Kainer.

Friends will be received from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.

Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery where full military honors will be accorded by the members of the DuBois Area Honor Guard.
Published in Gant Daily from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theodore's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -