Theodore Dimitri Kohner, 78, of DuBois died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at his home.
Born Nov. 29, 1940 in Berlin, Germany, he was the son of the late Edgar and Tatiana (Chiliapin) Kohner.
On Feb. 17, 2006, he married Yola (Amitrone) Nolan, who survives along with four children, Gary, Sandy and Misha Kohner and Fedja Kainer.
Friends will be received from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.
Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery where full military honors will be accorded by the members of the DuBois Area Honor Guard.
