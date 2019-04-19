|
Theodore P. Palenski, 89, of Clearfield died Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Born March 31, 1930 in Force, he was the son of the late John and Josephine (Zbikowski) Palenski.
On June 9, 1972, he married Kathryn E. "Betsy" McClure Palenski, and she survives.
There will be no public visitation.
A Memorial Mass of Christian of Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday at the St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church with Msgr Richard Siefer as celebrant.
Burial will follow in Morningside Cemetery.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
